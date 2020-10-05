2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois Heath Department reported two new COVID-19 cases.
The two patients, a female under the age of 15 and a woman in her 60s, tested positive on Friday, October 2.
Both are currently in isolation.
The health department said there were no additional cases or deaths reported on Saturday, Sunday or Monday.
Currently, 365 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Perry County, Illinois, including 16 deaths.
The health department reports there are 23 active cases and 326 individuals have been released from isolation.
As of Monday, 5,807 have tested negative for COVID-19 in Perry County.
