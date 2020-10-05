1,853 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,853 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, October 5, including 14 additional deaths.
The newly reported deaths include a woman in her 70s in Williamson County.
IDPH is reporting a total of 303,394 cases of COVID-19, including 8,805 deaths.
As of Sunday night, 1,631 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 382 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 5,924,956 tests for COVID-19 have been performed.
