2 more deaths, 9 new COVID-19 positives reported by Egyptian Health Department

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of two Saline County residents who have died due to complications of COVID-19.
The health department also reported nine more Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o a female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 70s, at home and in isolation
White County
o a male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation
To date, Saline County has had a total of 414 lab confirmed positives, including six deaths.
White County has had a total of 192 lab-confirmed positives and one death, and Gallatin County has a total of 81 lab confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
