2 more deaths, 9 new COVID-19 positives reported by Egyptian Health Department

2 more deaths, 9 new COVID-19 positives reported by Egyptian Health Department
The Egyptian Health Department was notified of two Saline County residents who have died due to complications of COVID-19. (Source: WLOX)
By Jessica Ladd | October 5, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 5:26 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of two Saline County residents who have died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department also reported nine more Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o a female, in her teens, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her teens, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 70s, at home and in isolation

White County

o a male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 414 lab confirmed positives, including six deaths.

White County has had a total of 192 lab-confirmed positives and one death, and Gallatin County has a total of 81 lab confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.