Mo. Capitol Dome and Governor’s Mansion lighted purple for Alzheimer’s Awareness Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and Missouri Governor’s Mansion to shine purple on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in recognition of Alzheimer’s Awareness Day.
“Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease that affects many of our loved ones. It is important to spread awareness and remember that there is still much work to be done to find a cure,” Governor Parson said. “Tonight, we will light the dome and the People’s House purple to show our support for the many Missourians impacted by this illness.”
The dome and Governor’s Mansion will light up at sunset on October 6 and remain lit through sunrise on October 7.
The color purple is the signature color of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Combining the calmness of blue and the passion of red, purple represents the uncompromising strength of the Alzheimer’s Association and its supporters.
In coordination with the lighting, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) will host a department walk in Jefferson City from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on October 6 in recognition of Alzheimer’s Awareness Day.
There will also be a Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jefferson City on October 11.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.