LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds daily COVID-19 briefing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 5.
Governor Beshear confirmed there are 616 new cases reported in the commonwealth in Sunday’s report, with 76 of those cases reported as children aged 18 or younger. The youngest case reported Sunday is just 5 months old.
Total number of COVID cases in Kentucky is now 72,617.
Four new deaths were also confirmed Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID to 1,209.
