2 killed after car crashes into a house in Butler Co., Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a deadly crash into a home in Butler County, Missouri on Sunday, October 4.
Crews were called around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 4 to a home off of Highway 51, approximately one mile south of Fagus.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Spencer D. Hardin, 20 of Pallard, Arkansas, was driving a 2009 BMW 335I when the car went off the road and hit a house.
Hardin and a 16-year-old male passenger, of Piggot, Ark., were both killed in the crash. Both were reportedly wearing a seat belt.
MSHP state the date and time of the crash are unknown.
