2 killed after car crashes into a house in Butler Co., Mo.

2 killed after car crashes into a house in Butler Co., Mo.
By Marsha Heller | October 5, 2020 at 5:56 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 7:10 AM

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a deadly crash into a home in Butler County, Missouri on Sunday, October 4.

Crews were called around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 4 to a home off of Highway 51, approximately one mile south of Fagus.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Spencer D. Hardin, 20 of Pallard, Arkansas, was driving a 2009 BMW 335I when the car went off the road and hit a house.

Hardin and a 16-year-old male passenger, of Piggot, Ark., were both killed in the crash. Both were reportedly wearing a seat belt.

MSHP state the date and time of the crash are unknown.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.