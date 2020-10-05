K-9 Ringo new addition to Murray Police Department

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department has a new officer on the force.
K-9 Ringo officially joined the department on Friday, October 2, after graduating from K-9 training school.
Ringo is a 14-month-old Dutch Shepherd from the Netherlands.
The new K-9 trained six-weeks with his handler on detecting narcotics, tracking and apprehension.
K-9 Officer Wicker trained with K-9 Ringo and she will be his handler.
According to the police department, Officer Wicker has many years of experience on the force, including four years as the K-9 Officer.
