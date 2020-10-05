Gov. Parson, first lady fully recovered from COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson have fully recovered from COVID-19 and returned to their regular schedules.
The governor’s office made the announcement on Monday, October 5.
“Teresa and I are so grateful that we are two of well over 100,000 Missourians that have recovered from this virus,” Governor Parson said. “We are glad to be back and want to again thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. We are humbled every day to be surrounded by such great people across the state.”
The office released the number of staffer who have tested positive, which it says is consistent with state policy and transparency. Four staffers have tested positive since the beginning of Missouri’s fight with COVID-19. This includes the governor’s office staff, governor’s mansion staff and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Governor Security Division.
All staff meeting the definition of a “close contact” were tested following the governor and first lady’s positive test results.
The four staffers who tested positive have full recovered.
The remainder of the staff identified as close contacts tested negative and followed proper quarantine protocol consistent with CDC guidelines, according to the governor’s office.
At the time, Governor Parson does not plan to be retested for COVID-19.
The governor’s office said, according to the CDC, evidence in most cases supports a symptom-based (rather than test-based) strategy to determine when to discontinue home isolation. Those who test positive for COVID-19 are to stay in isolation until 24 hours after fever is gone without using medicine, other symptoms have improved, and 10 days after symptoms began. If asymptomatic, the test date is used in place of symptom onset date.
