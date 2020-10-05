A Frigid and Frosty Start!

This morning is the coldest morning of the season with temperatures in the 30s! There is a frost advisory in effect through 8AM. Cooler air from the north will sit over the Heartland through the day with high temps ranging in the 60s with sunny skies.
Tonight, it will be slightly warmer with upper 30s and low 40s. However, the temperatures will continue to warm quickly each day this week. Most of the week we will be talking about above average temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s!
Another dry week ahead with only a few small chances of some rain by next weekend.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.