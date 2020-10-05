Food pantry for veterans to open in Farmington, Mo.

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A food pantry for veterans was established in Farmington.
It’s a partnership between John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s Farmington outpatient clinic and the St. Louis Area Food Bank.
“I cannot thank the St. Louis Area Food Bank enough for its commitment to helping veterans in need,” said Interim Medical Center Director Paul Hopkins. “When we all work together, we can address both clinical and nonclinical needs of our patients and the veterans, in turn, will see our combined gratitude for their service.”
The pantry will be each month on the third Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the American Legion on W. Columbia Street.
The first pantry event is scheduled for October 20. Veterans will need to bring their VA ID to be eligible.
“We will begin distribution at 10:00 a.m., and continue until noon, or until supplies are depleted - whichever comes first,” said Shawn Lee, VA social worker.
He said he expected to have enough food for approximately 50 veterans.
