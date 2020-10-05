First Alert: Frosty, chilly morning

(KFVS) - Grab a coat before you head out the door this morning!
It is the coldest morning of the season with wake-up temperatures in the 30s.
There is a Frost Advisory in effect through 8 a.m.
The rest of the day will continue to be cool, due to air from the north remaining stationary over the Heartland.
Highs this afternoon will be in the 60s with sunny skies.
Tonight will be slightly warmer with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
The rest of the week will warm up quickly each day.
Average temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Rain chances remain low.
