Culvert extension underway for Meriwether Pump Station

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Contractors for the Army Corp of Engineers are working on a culvert extension for the Meriwether Pump Station on the Mississippi River.
According to the Army Corp of Engineers, this part of a larger, ongoing project to create additional reinforcement to ensure that the previously constructed federal project performs as designed.
The extension of the existing drainage culvert, which goes under the floodwall, is the final phase of the project.
Massman Construction crews have already installed the culvert.
Construction crews are currently pouring concrete above the pipe on the old retaining wall.
Crews will also install a new staff gauge and place the remaining rock berm over the pipe.
If the Mississippi River stays at roughly the current levels, contractors should be able to complete the work in three weeks.
This final phase of the project has been on hold for almost two years because of high river levels on the Mississippi River.
Once this work is complete, the Army Corp of Engineers will be done reinforcing the pump station.
