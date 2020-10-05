City of Paducah accepting nominations and entries for Veterans Day contest

PADUCA, Ky. (KFVS) - The Parks & Recreation Department is accepting nominations for the 2020 Distinguished Veteran and the 2020 Patriot Award through Friday, October 23 at 4:30 p.m.
Entries for the Veterans Day Poster & Essay Contest hosted by the Parks Department and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are due at that time as well.
The poster & essay contest is for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The Distinguished Veteran Award recognizes a veteran who has made a difference in the community.
Priority will be given to veterans who reside in Paducah/McCracken County and served in either the Korean War or World War II.
The Patriot Award honors a non-veteran who dedicates time to serving veterans and veteran causes in this community.
All nominations must include the name and phone number of the person making the nomination.
Nomination forms and award criteria are available online at http://paducahky.gov/veterans-day.
Students are invited to submit entries for the Veterans Day Poster & Essay Contest organized by the Parks & Recreation Department and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The contest is for all K-12 students in Paducah and McCracken County.
Judging will be in four divisions with the theme Honoring Our Veterans:
- Grades K-2 (8 1/2″ x 11″ picture) – Saluting our Veterans
- Grades 3-5 (100 to 150-word essay) – Saluting Those who Served at Home or Abroad
- Grades 6-8 (150 to 200-word essay) – Honoring Those who Served at Home or Abroad
- Grades 9-12 (200 to 300-word essay) – What can I do to Honor our Veterans During the Pandemic
First, second, and third place winners will be selected from each grade division with the City of Paducah providing cash awards.
First place winners will receive $100.
Second place winners will receive $50 with each third place winner receiving $25.
The following must be included with each entry:
- student’s name
- grade
- name of school and teacher
- school’s phone number or email address
Entries must be the original work of the student.
Entries can be emailed to cdbendick@hotmail.com or ladybyrd@earthlink.net or mailed to Veterans Day Essay Contest P.O. Box 7265 Paducah, KY 42002-7265.
For more information, visit http://paducahky.gov/veterans-day or call 270-444-8508.
