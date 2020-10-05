City of Carbondale encourages safe Halloween activities

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is asking residents to safely participate in Halloween activities.
They ask that costume or Halloween parties not take place unless six feet of social distance can be maintained and mask are worn at all times.
The city also encouraged residents to find creative ways to safely hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, such as candy slides, goody bags on a string, etc. They said both trick-or-treaters and those handing out candy wear masks during all interactions.
New this year, the city said it will host a Spooktacular Halloween Decorating contest. The two categories include residential and business. The winners will be decided by Mayor Mike Henry.
Each winner will receive a yard sign they can proudly display.
There will also be an online pumpkin carving contest and mask decorating contest during the month of October. The city will release more details on those soon.
