Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 12 new cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, October 5.
This brings the total number of cases to 2,171 with 32 deaths.
The health center also reported a total of 1,560 recoveries.
In Cape Girardeau County long term care facilities, the health center reported a total of 186 cases with 96 recoveries and 21 deaths.
The health center said a drive-thru flu clinic will be held on Tuesday, October 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. An appointment is not required.
They will also have another clinic on October 8 at Arena Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. An appointment will be required for this one. You can call 573-335-7846 to make an appointment.
