Butler Co. Health Department releases new guidelines for quarantine

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Butler County Health Department worked together to make changes to the way close contacts are dealt with in the school system.
The new proposal between the health department and Poplar Bluff Schools can be found below.
- If contact is wearing a mask/face covering they will be kept in school. Parents and staff should monitor the child’s health.
- If a contact is not wearing PPE at the time of exposure they will be sent home and given the opportunity to test. If the test comes back negative they can return to school, but must wear PPE for the 14 day period.
- Staff will continue to collaborate with the health department to work on keeping everyone safe.
- Positive cases will be closely monitored. Close contacts will be notified and a stricter policy could be put in place if needed
