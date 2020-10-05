Bi-County reports 5 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKLILN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of five new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin- Williamson County region on Monday.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One in their 20s
- Males: One in their 50s
Williamson County
- Females: One in their 70s and one in their 80s
- Males: One in their 40s
To date, there have been a total of 1,494 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 588 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 55 deaths in Williamson County and five deaths in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 995 have recovered in Williamson County and 417 have recovered in Franklin County.
