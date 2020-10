Lots of sunshine will continue this afternoon...and for the next several days. We are tracking another stretch of dry weather, so if you are looking for some rainfall, it isn’t looking too promising. Temperatures should be very nice for much of the week. Lows tonight will be chilly again, most areas will dip back into the lower 40s. A warming trend starts Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday afternoon will be in the 70s, and then 80s expected on Wednesday.