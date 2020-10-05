Another cool night across the Heartland. Much warmer tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -We saw temperatures this morning fall well down into the 30s across the Heartland with a few areas seeing the upper 20s. We will see another chilly night tonight but not as cold as last night. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs will reach the middle 70s. This warmer weather will last for the next few days. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day this week with highs reaching the lower to middle 80s.
