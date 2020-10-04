Single mother receives new home through Habitat for Humanity program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a special day for one local woman.
Kaynah Mitchell got the chance on Saturday to visit her brand new home, which promises to add more stability in Mitchell and her daughter’s life.
She received the home through the Habitat for Humanity program. Donaldson Capital Management also sponsored the home.
Mitchell says the longest they’ve ever lived somewhere is two years.
“It’ll be our first time in a house, so that’s really exciting - the experience overall has been pretty exciting," Mitchell said. “It’s been pretty cool. You get to literally watch a house go from the ground up and learn how it all goes together, and meet a lot of new people along the way.”
Mitchell hopes to have more stability once they move into their new home. She says that stability will help with her dream of becoming a social worker.
