8 Saline Co. residents, 4 White Co. residents test positive for COVID-19

The Egyptian Health Department was notified on October 4, 2020, of twelve Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. (Source: WLOX)
By Jessica Ladd | October 4, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 1:19 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on October 4, 2020, of twelve Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o a female, in her teens, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 20s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 80s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 90s, at home and in isolation

White County

o a female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 80s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 407 lab confirmed positives, including four deaths.

White County has had a total of 190 lab-confirmed positives and one death, and Gallatin County has a total of 81 lab confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

