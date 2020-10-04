8 Saline Co. residents, 4 White Co. residents test positive for COVID-19

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on October 4, 2020, of twelve Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o a female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 20s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 80s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 90s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 90s, at home and in isolation
White County
o a female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 80s, at home and in isolation
To date, Saline County has had a total of 407 lab confirmed positives, including four deaths.
White County has had a total of 190 lab-confirmed positives and one death, and Gallatin County has a total of 81 lab confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
