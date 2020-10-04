Overnight fire at Teen Challenge in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - At approximately 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning the East County Fire Protection District received a report of a structure fire at Teen Challenge on county road 621 in Cape Girardeau County.
Upon arrival crews found heavy fire showing from the learning center building.
A “All tanker” request was made from surrounding departments to provide water supply support and man power.
At this time authorities don’t know what caused the fire and are still trying to determine the extent of the damage.
The State Fire Marshall has been called in to take a closer look.
