NFL Kansas City game rescheduled on CBS/KFVS

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The NFL announced Sunday that the Week 4 New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game – originally scheduled for October 4 – will be played on Monday, October 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
Further testing of players and personnel on both teams returned no new positives from Saturday and Sunday testing.
The clubs also worked closely with the NFL and NFLPA and infectious disease experts to conduct contact tracing and post-COVID exposure protocols are now in effect for both teams.
The Atlanta Falcons-Green Bay Packers game will shift to an 8:50 p.m. ET start on Monday on ESPN.
The updated Week 4 schedule for Monday can be found below.
Monday, October 5
- New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs at 7:05 p.m. on CBS
- Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers at 8:50 p.m. on ESPN
