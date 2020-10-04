More than 100 discovered in large smuggling operation in Texas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents in Texas were able to stop a huge smuggling operation in Laredo on Sep. 29, when a tractor-trailer approached a checkpoint on Highway 83 and a service canine alerted to the vehicle.
After searching the vehicle, agents discovered 117 people within the trailer. All the individuals were illegally present in the United States from Mexico and Guatemala.
All the individuals, along with the tractor driver were taken into custody. The case was turned over to Homeland Security. U.S. Border patrol seized the vehicle.
CBP says that “despite the threat of the global pandemic and a noted increase in COVID-19 infections among detainees, smugglers continue to endanger the lives of individuals they exploit by placing them in compromising, enclosed places without regard to temperatures, PPE, or means of escape.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.