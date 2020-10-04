Monday’s the last day to register to vote for 2020 general election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday is the final day to register to vote for the 2020 general election in the state of Kentucky.
According to the Jefferson County Board of Elections spokesperson Nore Ghibaudy, more than 62,000 absentee ballots have been mailed out as of Sunday, and more than 87,000 have been requested through the online portal.
Ghibaudy also said staff has been working 12-hour days to handle the influx of absentee ballot requests.
Staff members were also forced to take a five-day delay, because they had to leave the downtown office due to concerns over protests and civil unrest.
November’s election is likely to be one unlike any other across the country, as the COVID-19 pandemic is still spiking in several states.
To request an absentee ballot, click or tap here.
All absentee ballot requests must be complete by October 9.
Voters can drop off their absentee ballots at the Jefferson County Board of Elections office on West Ormsby Avenue.
Starting October 13, additional drop-off locations will be located at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center, the KFC Yum! Center, the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage and the Louisville Marriott East.
Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, November 3rd.
Early voting in Kentucky begins on October 13 and runs through November 2.
