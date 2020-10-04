2 injured in early morning Steele, Mo. shooting

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - Chief of Police Billy Joe Stanfield reports a shooting happened in Steele, Missouri at the Deerfield Travel Center early Sunday morning.
An officer arrived on the scene and found two men who had been shot.
The men were flown to a hospital to receive medical treatment.
During the course of the investigation, a person of interest in the shooting was located and detained by law enforcement in Blytheville, Arkansas.
The man’s name is being withheld pending the filing of formal charges with the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney.
The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, Caruthersville Police Department and Hayti Police Department assisted on the case.
