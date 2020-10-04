House fire in Canalou, Mo., no injuries reported

CANALOU, Mo. (KFVS) - On October 3 at 10:15 p.m. a fire started at an abandoned house in Canalou, Missouri.
The Matthews Volunteer Fire Department says the fire was on the west side of town in the 300 block of Kennedy St.
The house had been vacant for three years and was fully engulfed on the fire department’s arrival.
There was no damage to surrounding structures and no injuries to report.
The fire is still under investigation.
The Matthews Volunteer Fire Dept. was assisted by the New Madrid County Sheriffs Dept. and the New County Ambulance District.
