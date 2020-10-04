First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A cold front moving through this morning will introduce another surge of cool, dry air to the Heartland for the next couple of days. Clouds this morning will gradually clear from NW to SE….but it will be cool and breezy today despite more afternoon sunshine. Tonight will be clear and cold…and in fact with winds going calm after sunset….it may get cold enough for a little frost especially in low-lying areas of SE MO and S IL. Official frost advisories have been issued for about the northern half of the Heartland. Lows by daybreak Monday will range from the low 30′s in valley locations to the upper 30s in the Bootheel.