First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The week ahead is looking very dry with gradually warming air temps. Highs should sneak into the 70s by Tuesday afternoon, and will be near 80 on Wednesday. Overnights will moderate as well but will still be fairly cool thanks to low humidity and very dry ground. And we’ll continue to get drier this week….as there appears to be little chance of rain until early next week. By next weekend a late-season tropical system may be approaching the Gulf coast, but right now it looks like this will veer off to our southeast. Our next significant chance of rain may be with a cold front early next week…about the 13th or so.