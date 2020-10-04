Cotton Carnival shooting sends 1 person to hospital

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - On Friday night, one teen was shot at the Cotton Carnival in Sikeston.
Police Chief James McMillen confirms the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m.
According to police, two teens got into an altercation.
One teen pulled out a firearm and shot one round at the other.
The bullet struck the teen around the shoulder and neck area.
He was transported to Saint Francis and later transported to a hospital in St. Louis.
Police are not aware of the total extent of the teen’s injuries.
They have identified the suspect and are searching for him.
His identify is not being released to the public at this time.
Police say this was not a random act.
No one else was injured in the shooting.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
