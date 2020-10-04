Bi-County reports 1 more death, 16 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 16 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the Franklin-Williamson County region on October 4.
The individual is a male in his 60s from Williamson County who was previously confirmed to have acquired the disease.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, age and county are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: Three in their 20s and one in their 40s
- Males: One child in their tween’s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s
Williamson County
- Females: One child under 10, one in their 20s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s
- Males: One in their 60s and two in their 70s
To date, there have been a total of 1,491 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 586 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 55 deaths in Williamson County and five deaths in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 964 have recovered in Williamson county and 388 have recovered in Franklin County
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.