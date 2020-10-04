Beshear confirms 616 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, new weekly record of cases in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided an update on new COVID cases in the commonwealth, saying the weekly record for number of cases has been broken Sunday.
“This week we now have 6,126 new cases of COVID-19," Beshear said. "We have to do better. Please, everyone, wear your mask, engage in social distancing and follow those top 10 rules that we have on kycovid.ky.gov.”
Beshear confirmed there are 616 new cases reported in the commonwealth in Sunday’s report, with 76 of those cases reported as children aged 18 or younger. The youngest case reported Sunday is just 5 months old.
Total number of COVID cases in Kentucky is now 72,617.
Four new deaths were also confirmed Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID to 1,209.
“This has not been a good week,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health said. “The president of our nation, his wife and others in the White House – one of the most secure places in the entire world – have tested positive for COVID-19. Back home, Kentucky set yet another record high week for new cases for the second week in a row. We disregard this threat at our own peril.”
Beshear said due to limited reporting, some information will be delayed until Monday.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.