3 vehicle collision on I-24 bridge closes east bound lanes

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - At approximately 1:00 p.m. a three vehicle collision on the I-24 Bridge at the .5 mile marker in the east bound lane closed the east bound lanes for approximately two to three hours.
Light vehicles can detour via U S 45 from Metropolis through Brookport across the Ohio River back to Paducah and west to the Interstate at either exit 3 or 4.
Large trucks are prohibited from traveling this detour route.
West bound lanes remain open but are moving slow.
An update will follow and soon as new developments occur.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.