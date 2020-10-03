Two vehicle collision sends woman to hospital

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On October 3, 2020, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Radio Road near the intersection of Highway 641 for a report of a two vehicle injury collision.
Preliminary investigation indicates Virginia Ahart, of Almo, Kentucky was westbound driving a red Toyota Corolla on Radio Road, slowing to turn onto Highway 641.
At the same time, Ashley Ham, of Almo, Kentucky was also westbound on Radio Road driving a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe.
Ham’s vehicle struck Ahart’s vehicle from behind.
Virginia Ahart was transported by personal vehicle to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of minor injuries she received during the collision.
Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Murray-Calloway County Ambulance and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.