Man arrested after traffic stop in McCracken Co., facing drug charges
By Jessica Ladd | October 3, 2020 at 8:02 AM CDT - Updated October 3 at 8:02 AM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On October 3, a McCracken Co. Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Wayne Sullivan Drive for a traffic violation.

Upon stopping the vehicle the Deputy was given consent to search the vehicle by the driver, Christopher Armour.

During the search of the vehicle a quantity of suspected methamphetamine was located and Armour was subsequently arrested.

Charges:

  • Rear license plate not illuminated
  • Operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
  • Failure to produce insurance card
  • Possession of controlled substance 1st Degree, 1st offense Methamphetamine
  • Drug paraphernalia possession

