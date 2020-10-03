Man arrested after traffic stop in McCracken Co., facing drug charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On October 3, a McCracken Co. Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Wayne Sullivan Drive for a traffic violation.
Upon stopping the vehicle the Deputy was given consent to search the vehicle by the driver, Christopher Armour.
During the search of the vehicle a quantity of suspected methamphetamine was located and Armour was subsequently arrested.
Charges:
- Rear license plate not illuminated
- Operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
- Failure to produce insurance card
- Possession of controlled substance 1st Degree, 1st offense Methamphetamine
- Drug paraphernalia possession
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.