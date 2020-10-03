Gov. Beshear reports highest number of single-day COVID cases with 1,275 positives Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear announced on Saturday that the commonwealth is reporting its highest-ever daily total as well as the highest-ever weekly total of new COVID-19 cases.
In an update provided by the governor’s office Saturday, Beshear said there are 1,275 new cases to report. Beshear said this is the highest-number reported on a single day since March.
“I know it’s been a tough couple of days, seeing the President, the First Lady, U.S. Senators, Cam Newton and others test positive for COVID-19. But right here in the commonwealth, we now have 1,275 new cases announced today, meaning 1,275 Kentuckians have just tested positive,” Beshear said.
“This is our highest number of cases ever. This is the highest number of cases per week ever and we have one more day that will add to the count, and it shows that we have to do better.”
Of those new cases, 166 were reported as children aged 18 or younger. The youngest reported was just two months old, according to Beshear. The total number of cases in Kentucky is now reported at 72,001 cases.
Also in Saturday’s update, eight new deaths were reported, bringing the total number to 1,205 Kentuckians who died due to the virus.
“We have got to do what it takes to stop it, and that’s all of us. No more being casual; time to be urgent,” Beshear said. "We are Team Kentucky. We can beat this. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”
Other information provided includes total number of tests administered so far at 1,520,236. Kentucky is reporting a 4.74 percent positivity rate Saturday based on a seven-day rolling average.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
