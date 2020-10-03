First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A weak weather system will be moving across the region this weekend bringing clouds and a few mainly light showers….but overall rain chances and amounts look to be pretty light. Clouds should gradually increase from west to east today, with a few light showers or sprinkles developing by afternoon and evening…..and continuing overnight and into early Sunday. Despite light south winds, temps will likely be held down by increasing high clouds today: highs will likely range from the low 60s near Farmington to about 70 in NW Tennessee and near Kennett, MO. The best chance of actually measuring some rain today and tonight looks to be in northern counties…with rain chances very low down toward the Bootheel and Tennessee/Kentucky.