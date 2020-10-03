First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A weak weather system will continue to bring clouds and a few showers and sprinkles, mainly over parts of Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri through early tonight, but will begin to push off to the east later tonight with partial clearing. Overnight lows will be held up a bit by the clouds, so lows will be in the mid 40s to low 50s on Sunday morning. Behind a weak front, Sunday will bring more sunshine but also a chilly northwest breeze; highs on Sunday will be in 60s….but with clear skies and light winds we’ll be back to the 30s and 40s by Monday morning.