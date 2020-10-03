First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A weak weather system will continue to bring clouds and a few showers and sprinkles, mainly over parts of Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri through early tonight, but will begin to push off to the east later tonight with partial clearing. Overnight lows will be held up a bit by the clouds, so lows will be in the mid 40s to low 50s on Sunday morning. Behind a weak front, Sunday will bring more sunshine but also a chilly northwest breeze; highs on Sunday will be in 60s….but with clear skies and light winds we’ll be back to the 30s and 40s by Monday morning.
The upcoming work week looks to stay dry and quiet….but with gradually warming temperatures as the upper levels begin to ridge out again. By the middle of the week we’ll likely have highs near 80 again….and it looks to stay slightly above average as we get into next weekend. There appears to be very little chance of any precipitation, however, at least until next weekend if not early the following week…as the pattern remains quite dry.
