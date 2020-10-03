First Alert: Chilly start to the weekend, light showers possible Saturday

(KFVS) - A weak weather system will be moving across the region this weekend, bringing clouds and a few mainly light showers.
Overall rain chances and amounts look to be pretty light.
Clouds should gradually increase from west to east today, with a few light showers or sprinkles developing by afternoon and evening.
This could continue overnight and into early Sunday.
Today will be cooler with highs to range from the low 60s near Farmington to about 70 in NW Tennessee and near Kennett.
The best chance of actually measuring some rain today and tonight looks to be in northern counties…with rain chances very low down toward the Bootheel and Tennessee/Kentucky.
Sunday will be breezy and cool.
The rest of the upcoming week will be mostly sunny, dry and quiet with gradually warming temperatures.
In fact highs will be close to 80 by the second half of the week.
The extended outlook continues to look dry, with little or no chance of rain for the foreseeable future.
