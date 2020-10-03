Egyptian Health Department reports 9 more COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Department reports 9 more COVID-19 cases
Egyptian Health Department was notified on October 3, 2020, of nine Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. (Source: WLBT)
By Jessica Ladd | October 3, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 1:49 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department was notified on October 3, 2020, of nine Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • female, under the age of 5, at home and in isolation
  • female, under the age of 10, at home and in isolation
  • female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation
  • female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
  • female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
  • male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation
  • male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation
  • female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation

White County

  • male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 399 lab confirmed positives, including four deaths.

White County has had a total of 186 lab-confirmed positives and one death, and Gallatin County has a total of 81 lab confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.