Egyptian Health Department reports 9 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department was notified on October 3, 2020, of nine Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- female, under the age of 5, at home and in isolation
- female, under the age of 10, at home and in isolation
- female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation
- female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
- female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
- male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation
- male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation
- female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation
White County
- male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation
To date, Saline County has had a total of 399 lab confirmed positives, including four deaths.
White County has had a total of 186 lab-confirmed positives and one death, and Gallatin County has a total of 81 lab confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
