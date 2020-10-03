DUI collision results in ejection

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On October 3, 2020 at approximately 12:35 a.m. a Graves Co. Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the intersection of KY 849 and KY 994 for a single vehicle collision with injuries.
Upon arrival, the Deputy located a male lying in the ditch and the vehicle approximately one hundred yards North of the roadway.
The preliminary investigation determined that the operator, Rickie Thompson, 62 of Hickory was traveling Eastbound on KY 849 E at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle traveling into the oncoming lane.
Thompson overcorrected and the vehicle traveled down the South side embankment where it rolled and Thompson was ejected out of the driver front door.
The vehicle then rolled approximately one hundred yards North across the roadway and came to a stop uphill.
After further investigation, the Deputy determined Thompson to be under the influence.
EMS transported Thompson to Lourdes hospital in Paducah for suspected non-life threatening injuries.
The Deputy was assisted by another Deputy, Cecil’s Towing and Mayfield Graves County EMS.
