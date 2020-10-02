What you need to know Oct. 2

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, October 2.
It’s a cold start to Friday.
This morning will likely be the coldest one of the week. Wake-up temps are in the upper 30s near Mt. Vernon, Ill. to the low-to-mid 40s in Union City, Tenn.
Skies will be sunny this morning with clouds increasing during the afternoon.
Afternoon highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s, with lighter winds compared to yesterday.
Temps tonight will be in the low-to-mid 40s. Northern counties will likely have lows in the upper 30s again, if there is less cloud cover.
Chances for scattered rain pick up Saturday night through Sunday. Rain is expected to be light.
Highs over the weekend will be in the 60s.
A slight warm-up is on the way next week. Highs will be in the 70s.
- President Donald Trump said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.
- U.S. stock futures and Asian shares fell Friday after President Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.
- Democrats controlling the House narrowly passed a $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Thursday night.
- An audio recording of grand jury proceedings that ended with no criminal charges against police officers for Breonna Taylor’s death is expected to be released today.
- A legal battle between an Alexander County farmer and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has ensued.
- The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office is preparing for a heavy voter turnout for the 2020 Presidential Election.
- The National Quilt Museum in Paducah announced it’s going digital.
- George William Dawson III, 31, of New Madrid, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with a deadly shooting in New Madrid.
- October’s a big month for full moons.
- A Heartland woman opens up about experiencing miscarriages.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.