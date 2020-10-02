Three Rivers College renovates theater

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Since shows are canceled due to the pandemic, Tinnin Fine Arts Center is getting a makeover.
Its about to add some new features to brighten up the space.
“We’re going to paint, we’re going to put in new carpet, we’re going to put in gold trim and a chandelier,” Robert Abney said.
Robert Abney is the director of the Tinnin Fine Arts Center. He said he’s wanted to renovate the theater for a while.
“This just turned out to be really good timing and we’re going to take advantage of the situation.”
Emilia Morton stars in multiple shows at the theater and said the new additions will make a big difference.
“When Robert was telling me about all the renovations that we’re having with the chandelier and the fancy molding and all that stuff, I was so excited. It’s going to bring it up a whole level of professionalism, Morton said.”
“It will make it seem more like a theater than just a normal auditorium,” Abney said.
He said the renovation will cost close to a hundred thousand dollars.
“We are getting donations from a group called the patrons of the arts, they are sponsoring this,” Abney said.
The project should be completed in about 3 months.
Several international acts previously scheduled to perform at the theater cancelled because of the pandemic. Those include the “Nutcracker” and the Irish Dancer. Neither act could get entry visas into the United States.
