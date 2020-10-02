Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 11 new cases

Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 11 new cases
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, October 2. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | October 2, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 2:49 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, October 2.

The new cases are being isolated. They include:

  • Johnson County - one female 10s, one female 40s, one male 60s, one male 70s
  • Massac County - one female 20s, one female 30s, one male 60s
  • Pulaski County - one female 30s
  • Union County - one female 10s, one male 10s, one male 50s

As of Friday, the health department reported a total of 1,207 cases in the region, with 343 active cases.

They reported a total of 836 recoveries and 25 deaths.

County Alexander Hardin Johnson Massac Pope Pulaski Union Total
Total cases 85 38 236 121 26 185 516 1207
Recovered 54 32 119 70 15 145 401 836
Active 30 6 117 49 10 39 92 343
Deaths 1 0 0 2 1 1 20 25
Retracted deaths 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.