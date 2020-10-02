Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 11 new cases

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, October 2.
The new cases are being isolated. They include:
- Johnson County - one female 10s, one female 40s, one male 60s, one male 70s
- Massac County - one female 20s, one female 30s, one male 60s
- Pulaski County - one female 30s
- Union County - one female 10s, one male 10s, one male 50s
As of Friday, the health department reported a total of 1,207 cases in the region, with 343 active cases.
They reported a total of 836 recoveries and 25 deaths.
