Reynolds Co. Health Dept. reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Reynolds County Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, October 2.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 53.
The health department said one case was community-acquired and the other was a contact with a known positive case.
They are urging the public to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions. If you are sick, particularly with a fever or cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care provider for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.
