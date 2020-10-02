Reaction from leaders on Joppa, Ill. coal plant closing

JOPPA, Ill. (KFVS) - Joppa is home to one of the largest coal plants in southern Illinois and it’s set to close by the year 2025.
With the nations change in many coal plant to solar energy, residents and leaders are worried for the region..
“Vistra’s announcement is extremely disappointing," said Senator Dale Fowler.
Fowler, with Illinois' 59th district, was upset with the plan to close the Joppa coal plant by the year 2025.
“I have more coal mining jobs in my district than any district in the state of Illinois, so we have to do everything we can to protect those jobs," he said.
One-hundred-fifteen employees are set to lose their jobs, and Fowler said he is doing everything he can.
“I’m working closely with Vistra and the personnel, as well as the Joppa plant to do everything we can to find opportunities for these employees," he said.
Fowler said the closure is due to the federal regulations on coal, which will lead to a major financial impact.
“That tax base that comes from the Joppa plant, the property tax, all the money that goes back into the county, the municipalities we want to make sure it doesn’t leave," he said.
Gary Hamm, the Massac County assessor, said big dollars will be lost.
“Vistra is planning on closing the Joppa plant from coal burning, which will affect dramatically, from a current value from about 11 million, to down to probably just the land value of about 250,000.”
The biggest effect would be on the Joppa School District
“If Joppa and Maple Grove decide to stay open, it would be pushed to the burden. The taxes would be pushed to those taxpayers and I don’t think that would work out very well.”
Fowler said they hope they can use the property the plant is on for future use
“If we can refurbish that plant and reutilize the plant for a battery storage project or whatever it may be.”
He said don’t give up hope.
I don’t want anyone to give up hope, never give up hope," he said. “It’s a battle with the federal regulations placed on the industry.”
