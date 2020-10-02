1,039 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,039 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, October 2.
This brings the total number of cases to 70,727.
The health department also reported six additional deaths on Friday, bringing that total to 1,197.
The deaths reported Friday include a 68-year-old man from Boyd County; a 69-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 74-year-old man from McCreary County; a 72-year-old man from Menifee County; a 60-year-old man from Oldham County and a 70-year-old woman from Pulaski County.
As of Friday, there have been at least 1,507,046 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.30 percent, and at least 12,041 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
