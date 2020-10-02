Man arrested for stealing military equipment from storage unit

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police make an arrest in a theft investigation that sounds like a scene out of a movie.
Detectives said hidden clues as to how thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from a storage unit led them to Jason S. Borden.
An investigation into U.S. military issued equipment, valued at more than $10,000, stolen from a man’s storage unit began on Aug. 30.
While looking for evidence inside the victim’s storage unit, Paducah Police Detective Chelsee Breakfield discovered clues on the back wall.
The detective found that the panels on the wall had been manipulated to make it appear as if the wall had not been tampered with.
Police said missing items had been dragged through the wall and into the connecting storage unit.
Det. Brekfield learned that the adjoining unit was rented to Borden.
The 34-year-old was arrested on Thursday, October 1 at a home on Lackey St.
Borden was booked into the McCracken County Jail and charged with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more) and theft by deception.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.