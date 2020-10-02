KFVS12 to Broadcast ‘War for the Wheel’ Game

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - KFVS12 is scheduled to broadcast the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks versus the Southern Illinois Salukis football game on October 23.
The announcement comes from KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager Chris Conroy.
The annual “War for the Wheel” game is scheduled to be played at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale. The Broadcast will begin at 6 p.m. and will be aired free of charge on the KFVS12 primary channel.
“We are very excited to be able to provide this game on KFVS12,” said Conroy. “Thanks to SIU, SEMO, and all who worked behind the scenes to make this happen.”
“On behalf of Saluki Sports Properties and LearfieldIMG College, we are thrilled to be partnering with KFVS12 to bring the War for the Wheel to the many homes of our Saluki fans, students and alumni,” added Josh Olerud, general manager for Salukis Sports Properties
This year marks the 88th meeting between SEMO and SIU in a series that dates back to 1909 when the teams crossed the Mississippi River by boat to play. The game is now known as the “War for the Wheel” in reference to the ship’s wheel trophy which goes to the winner. The wheel currently resides in Cape Girardeau after the Redhawks beat the Salukis each of the last two seasons. SEMO leads the all-time series by a count of 42-37-8.
Saluki Athletics has yet to announce if fans will be allowed or if a limited-capacity seating plan will be in place so the game being televised on KFVS12 will allow all fans to enjoy the annual regional rivalry.
“I’m happy that the game will be available for our fans to watch given the limited attendance,” said Brady Barke, director of Athletics for SEMO. “This is a great rivalry and we are excited our student-athletes get a chance to compete this fall.”
“In these strange times, this will be more than just a game,” continued Conroy. “This will bring football fans across the Heartland together to experience a region-wide event.”
The No. 25 Redhawks and No. 24 Salukis are both ranked in the STATS FCS Preseason Poll. The game will count toward the 2020-21 season record and be used by the selection committee when determining the proposed 16-team playoff field.
The announcing team will be Conner Onion and former Saluki defensive stand-out Conner James, with sideline reports from Adam King of KFVS12′s Heartland Sports. The game is a production of Saluki Athletics and Southern Illinois University.
