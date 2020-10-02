KFVS12 to Broadcast ‘War for the Wheel’ Game

This year marks the 88th meeting between SEMO and SIU in a series that dates back to 1909 when the teams crossed the Mississippi River by boat to play. The game is now known as the “War for the Wheel” in reference to the ship’s wheel trophy which goes to the winner. The wheel currently resides in Cape Girardeau after the Redhawks beat the Salukis each of the last two seasons. SEMO leads the all-time series by a count of 42-37-8.