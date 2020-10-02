Jackson, Perry Counties hold household chemical collection

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents in Jackson and Perry Counties will be able to dispose of old and unwanted household chemicals at the Banterra Center south parking lot on Oct. 17.
Waste can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
To participate in the event residents must register online at www.RecycleJacksonCounty.org or call 618-684-3143 ext. 128 to schedule an appointment drop-off time; and present valid state ID or recent utility bill to enter event.
Items to be accepted at the collection include:
- paint
- paint thinner
- aerosols
- household cleaners
- pesticides
- insecticides
- herbicides
- motor oil
- antifreeze
- old gasoline
- rechargeable batteries
- solvents
- polishes
- pool chemicals
- lawn chemicals
- mercury-containing devices, such as thermometers, thermostats
- fluorescent bulbs
- unwanted or outdated medications, both prescription and over-the-counter.
The items should be brought in their original container.
You may black out all personal information other than the drug name.
Items which will absolutely NOT be accepted at the collection include:
- controlled substances
- needles
- syringes
- inhalers
- explosives
- ammunition
- fireworks
- fire extinguishers
- smoke detectors
- propane tanks
- farm machinery oil
- electronics
- alkaline & lead-acid batteries
- appliances
- tires
- radioactive material
- medical waste.
No business, agricultural, or government wastes will be accepted.
Eligible participants wishing to dispose of materials in containers larger than five gallons must contact Jackson County Health Dept. prior to the event.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.